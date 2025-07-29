MADURAI: A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly attacked a police Sub Inspector in Pappakudi in Tirunelveli district on Monday (July 28) night, was shot at and nabbed, police said. Another teen, the boy’s accomplice, was also arrested.

The cop opened fire in self-defence when the teenager attacked the police.

The incident happened after an attack on a 22-year-old S Sakthi Kumar of Indira Colony, Samathuvapuram, by two juveniles (one being the gunshot victim). It is said that Sakthi Kumar and the juveniles are from different castes.

Both teenagers were habitual offenders, and 14 cases, including murder and other crimes concerning petrol bomb hurling and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been booked against the duo by the Pappakudi police in 2024, a statement said.

Investigations revealed that the juveniles had a grudge against Sakthi Kumar, as he was suspected to be a police informant, and attacked him after the crime committed by the duo was exposed to the police.

Sakthi Kumar, who was hurt on his leg after the duo attacked him with a machete, ran away and hid inside somebody’s house and managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the police on patrol were alerted to the crime, and they went on to sort out the juvenile offenders. However, Ranjith, a cop from the special team was caught in the confrontation, which injured his leg.

After learning about the incident, Pappakudi Sub-Inspector Murugan stepped in and had words of advice for the offenders, but when rage mounted, they went on to attack him also with the weapon.

Subsequently, the sub-inspector fled the scene and hid in a stranger’s house to save his life. The enraged offenders, who followed the cop, banged on the house door with the machete and threatened the lives of other inmates, too. As unrest broke out after the lives of inmates were recklessly endangered, the SI opened fire at one of the two juveniles to defend their lives.

Both teenagers fled. Later, additional police forces that were brought, traced one of them with a bullet wound in the chest and admitted him to the hospital, while the second teen was secured thereafter.

Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan inspected the spot, and the other juvenile offender was sent to the Government Observation Home in Palayamkottai. The condition of the gunshot victim is stable.

Sakthikumar and the SI, too, were admitted to the government facility. The condition of all three was said to be stable.

Cases for attacking the police, assaulting the SI, and threatening a resident were registered.