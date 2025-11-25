Teen detained over Insta sale of ganja in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Pennadam, Cuddalore district, after he posted on Instagram claiming that ganja was available for sale.

Upon learning of the post, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Jayakumar instructed the Pennadam Police Station to trace and detain the minor.

Acting on the direction, a team led by SI Bhakyaraj located the boy, who was hiding on South Muslim Street in Pennadam, and arrested him on Monday.

Police said the minor was in possession of three packets of ganja weighing a total of 15 grams and Rs 200, reportedly gained from ganja sales.

The boy was later produced before the authorities and sent to the Cuddalore juvenile correctional facility.