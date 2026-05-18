TECA urges uninterrupted power supply for industries, hospitals

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association (TECA) on Monday (May 18) urged the Tamil Nadu government and power utility authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to industries and hospitals amid concerns over diesel shortage for captive generators.
In a statement, TECA president L. Santhosh said industries were facing severe difficulties in procuring diesel for operating generators during power interruptions and tripping incidents owing to the prevailing international conflict involving Iran and the United States.
He said the situation posed a serious threat to the continuity of industrial operations, particularly under the current economic conditions.
The association also pointed out that hospitals and healthcare institutions requiring uninterrupted 24-hour power supply for emergency treatment and critical care services were facing operational challenges because of recurring power interruptions.
TECA appealed to electricity utility authorities to considerably reduce the duration of power cuts and load shedding, if uninterrupted supply could not be ensured.
The association also sought temporary suspension of monthly preventive maintenance shutdown schedules until the fuel supply situation normalised.
If preventive maintenance shutdowns became unavoidable, the association requested that the work be carried out with minimal interruption and with quick restoration of electricity supply.
TECA urged the government and electricity utility authorities to take immediate measures to protect industrial production, employment, healthcare services and public welfare during the present crisis situation.