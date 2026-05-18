TECA urges uninterrupted power supply for industries, hospitals

In a statement, TECA president L. Santhosh said industries were facing severe difficulties in procuring diesel for operating generators during power interruptions and tripping incidents owing to the prevailing international conflict involving Iran and the United States.

He said the situation posed a serious threat to the continuity of industrial operations, particularly under the current economic conditions.

The association also pointed out that hospitals and healthcare institutions requiring uninterrupted 24-hour power supply for emergency treatment and critical care services were facing operational challenges because of recurring power interruptions.