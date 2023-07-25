Team INDIA is playing for the nation with team spirit: Stalin

CHENNAI: Appreciating the winners and participants of the CM Trophy 2023, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged them to continue their untiring efforts to play in national-level sports meets in the days to come.

Drawing a parallel between the sports personalities and the leaders of the Opposition parties, the CM issued a politically loaded message that they were also playing for the team 'INDIA' with "team spirit".

"Sportspersons like you all, we (politicians) are working hard for the nation. Our team is also 'INDIA'. We have also come together and are striving hard for its victory with team spirit," said the CM alluding that the opposition front - Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - against the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to restore democracy in the country. The politically loaded message came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's take on the Opposition front.



Recalling former CM and his father M Karunanidhi and his passion for sports, Stalin said, "We have to learn a lot from Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). He treated defeats and victories casually and continued to work hard. This is what is called Sportsmanship in playing fields. He approached politics with sportsmanship," he said and urged the participants of the CM Trophy to stick to ethics and discipline.

He also appreciated Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for organising the State-level sports meet successfully and bringing laurels to the state government. He also recalled the 44 Chess Olympiad and its success. Several international players appreciated the arrangements and hospital.



"We not only treat the international players well but also the players from the State. And this sportsmeet is an example of that, " he said and also showered praise on officials of various departments for successfully hosting the sports meet.