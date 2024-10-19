Teachers request to revise Kalai Thiruvizha dates owing to Deepavali festival

CHENNAI: With the Kalai Thiruvizha (arts and cultural) festival scheduled to be held on various dates next week, the teachers of government and aided schools across Tamil Nadu have requested to revise the dates for block-level events, owing to Deepavali festival.

The school-level events had already been completed.

As per the notification from the department, for classes 1 to 5, the block-level events will be held from October 22 till 24 and for classes 9 and 12 from October 21 till 24.

The events for classes 6 to 8 had been wrapped up from October 15 to 17.

Additionally, for conducting the events, the department has also released the funds for block-level competitions.

For Chennai, for ten educational blocks, the department has allotted Rs 2.50 lakh, followed by Rs two lakh for eight blocks in Chengalpattu.

And, for Tiruvallur the department has allotted Rs 3.50 lakh for 14 educational blocks and Rs 1.25 lakh for five blocks of the district.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a government school teacher said, "There isn't enough time to conduct the block-level events alongside holding regular classes. With the schools shutting for Deepawali festival too, it is wiser to postpone the events after school reopening."

The Kalai Thiruvizha this academic year for the first time is being held for classes 1 to 12 from August 22 across TN.