Teachers continue with Classes 4-12 textbook work despite new regime uncertainty

CHENNAI: With the new government formed under TVK and uncertainty about the syllabus change decided during the DMK government, the teachers continue with the textbook work for Classes 4 to 12.
Following the release of the State Education Policy (SEP) by the then DMK government in August 2025 countering the National Education Policy (2020), the State announced that it would change the school curriculum. This syllabus would be implemented from the 2027-28 academic year.
For the change of curriculum, the Directorate of School Education appointed a high-level expert committee and a curriculum drafting committee.
Following this, a committee decided on key factors to add and delete from the State textbooks.
The committee for teachers has already worked on the new syllabus for Classes 1 to 3, and the textbooks for the same have also been prepared for distribution upon schools’ reopening on June 1.
However, for Classes 4 to 12, the new set of textbooks with the old syllabus will be given this academic year, and a change in syllabus is expected to come into effect from the 2027-28 academic year.
Classes 1-3 will receive new syllabus textbook this academic year, while works are under way for Classes 4-12
“As there has been no change so far and the Minister of School Education has yet to be announced, we are uncertain about the status of the syllabus change. Hence, we will continue with the same work until told otherwise,” said an official from the department.
“We are currently working on syllabus changes for classes 6 to 10. The works for change in syllabus for Classes 11 and 12 are also taking place,” added the official.