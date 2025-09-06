Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Sept 2025 7:20 AM IST
    Teacher held under Pocso Act in Tiruchy
    Representative Image

    TIRUCHY: A teacher from Corporation High School was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing the students in Tiruchy on Friday.

    It is said that the officials from the ChildLine received a call on Thursday in which the caller, a student from KK Nagar Corporation High School informed that four girls from the school were sexually abused by the English teacher Daniel Suresh (46). The officials passed on the information to the Child Welfare Officer, who complained to the Cantonment All Women Police.

    Police registered a case and conducted an investigation in which the complaint was found to be genuine, and so the police registered a case against Daniel Suresh under various sections, including the Pocso Act.

    On Friday, the police arrested Daniel Suresh and lodged him in prison after producing him before the court.

    DTNEXT Bureau

