TB unorganised workers welfare board mulls reform in workplace mishap compensation

MADURAI: The Unorganised Workers Welfare Board is contemplating reforming the cumbersome process to approve compensation for workers who died in the workplace.

The board has initiated the process of simplifying the procedures and excluding the role of the revenue department to expedite the disbursement of financial assistance to the victims’ families.

Chairman of the Welfare Board Pon Kumar told DT Next that they are taking measures to simplify the process. He admitted that the inordinate delay was due to waiting for reports from the revenue department.

It is noted that this paper published an article titled “2 years after worker’s death, red-tapism denies kin solatium,” highlighting how families of two workers, who died in the workplace more than a year ago, were running from pillar to post to get compensation.

“The Chief Minister has instructed to expedite the process of distributing the relief assistance from workers from the welfare board. We have been making several efforts to address the issues,” said Pon Kumar.

Getting reports from the revenue departments to approve the disbursement of compensation to the families of the workers, who died in the workplace, is mandatory as of the prevalent practice.

As per the existing procedure, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) should submit a report on whether the family of the victim had received financial assistance from the Revenue Department or not.

He forwards the report to the Collector, who in turn, forwards it to the Commissioner of Labour. Based on the Collector’s report, the Commissioner of Labour would issue approval for the disbursement of the compensation. These processes lead to the harrowing delay.