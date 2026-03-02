TB infection depletes vital fats even before symptoms; Tamil Nadu data reinforce nutrition-led response

The study, published in eBioMedicine, found that infection with Mycobacterium tuberculosis leads to a marked reduction in long-chain fatty acids, nutrients critical for immune function, energy regulation and inflammation control. The depletion was observed in both asymptomatic individuals and patients with active pulmonary TB, with levels returning to normal only months after completion of treatment, indicating substantial metabolic stress caused by the pathogen.

Data from Tamil Nadu mirrors the scale of the challenge. Under the State's National TB Elimination Programme, 75,702 TB cases were recorded in 2024, with a treatment success rate of around 85 per cent. Case notification rates have risen compared with earlier years, a sign of both improved detection and sustained transmission.

Consolidated figures for 2025 show over 83,900 TB notifications, placing Tamil Nadu ninth among states in overall case load. Health officials attributed the numbers to strengthened surveillance systems alongside persistent disease burden.