Tasmac unions to stage protest on August 4 protesting privatisation of liquor sale

The association said thousands of employees and their family members would stage a hunger strike outside senior regional manager offices in Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchy a day before the Assembly session begins.

It also warned of an indefinite strike if the government went ahead with privatisation without addressing workers' concerns.

The protest has been planned after DT Next reported the TVK government decision to privatise Tasmac outlets in urban local bodies and municipalities. It is likely that necessary legal amendments on Prohibition and Excise Act will be tabled in the ensuing Assembly Session, sources had told this paper.