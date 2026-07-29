After 23 years, TN govt calls it quits; to privatise Tasmac stores

The privatisation will be limited to corporations and municipalities. Sources from the Department of Prohibition and Excise have confirmed the government decision and that necessary legal amendments on Prohibition and Excise Act will be tabled in the ensuing Assembly Session.

The move is largely being read as the beginning of the State government’s intention to close down all Tasmac shops across Tamil Nadu. Once the plan is put into action, around 2,500 shops, including bars, will be operated by private players.