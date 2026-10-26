Tasmac to make digital payment mandatory for bills above Rs 1,000 from November 1

In a circular issued on Monday, Tasmac MD K Nanthakumar instructed district managers to ensure that payments through the UPI, debit cards and credit cards are processed through point-of-sale (POS) machines linked to the corporation’s designated bank account.

The corporation has cited the risks associated with handling large amounts of cash, the possibility of accounting discrepancies, and the additional burden on employees as reasons for strengthening digital transactions.

The directive also comes amid complaints of customers being charged more than the maximum retail price of liquor bottles. Mandatory digital transactions, supported by billing and transaction records, are expected to improve accountability and help customers flag irregularities.