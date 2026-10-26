Tasmac to make digital payment mandatory for bills above Rs 1,000 from November 1

CHENNAI: Come November 1, digital payments will be mandatory at all 4,048 Tasmac liquor retail outlets for purchases exceeding Rs 1,000. This limit will be lowered to Rs 500 from January 1, 2027, in a phased move aimed at curbing overcharging, reducing cash handling and improving transparency.
In a circular issued on Monday, Tasmac MD K Nanthakumar instructed district managers to ensure that payments through the UPI, debit cards and credit cards are processed through point-of-sale (POS) machines linked to the corporation’s designated bank account.
The corporation has cited the risks associated with handling large amounts of cash, the possibility of accounting discrepancies, and the additional burden on employees as reasons for strengthening digital transactions.
The directive also comes amid complaints of customers being charged more than the maximum retail price of liquor bottles. Mandatory digital transactions, supported by billing and transaction records, are expected to improve accountability and help customers flag irregularities.
Tasmac has explicitly prohibited employees from collecting payments through their personal UPI IDs, QR codes or bank accounts. All digital payments must be routed through the prescribed POS system linked to its designated bank account. Bills must be issued for every sale, and the amount charged must correspond with the applicable MRP.
District managers have been instructed to ensure that POS machines are functional, train employees in digital transactions and reconciliation, and display notices measuring two feet by three feet explaining the payment system. Supervisors must promptly report customer complaints and violations, including overcharging, to district managers.
The circular also calls for inspections by district managers and head-office officials, along with monthly monitoring reports to assess implementation.
Customers can report overcharging and other irregularities through toll-free complaint number, 1800 889 2015.