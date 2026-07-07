TASMAC employees get 25% salary hike; Minister warns against overcharging customers

Announcing the decision after a TASMAC Board meeting at the Secretariat on Monday (July 6), Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh said the salary revision was intended to address employees' grievances and eliminate the practice of charging an additional Rs 10 per liquor bottle.

The Minister said TASMAC employees had cited expenditure on shop rent, transportation and electricity charges as reasons for collecting excess amounts from customers.

“The government will address these issues. There is no justification for collecting excess money from customers. Any employee found overcharging will face dismissal,” Vignesh said.