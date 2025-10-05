Tasmac staff announce sit-in stir on Oct 28 pressing demands

CHENNAI: Employees of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) have announced an indefinite sit-in protest at the State Secretariat from October 28 to press for demands including regularisation of service, time-scale pay, and pension benefits.

N Periyasamy, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Tasmac Employees’ Union, said state-level organisers are mobilising employees for the agitation. Staff have also been urged to comply only with written instructions and refuse oral directions as part of the protest strategy.

The union said the State government and the Chief Minister had, on various occasions, expressed concern for contract employees and indicated willingness to regularise services, introduce time-scale pay, and extend pension benefits. Despite this, Tasmac workers, some with over 22 years of continuous service, continue to face poor working conditions, Periyasamy said.

He strongly condemned derogatory remarks made by “a political leader seeking publicity” who mocked Tasmac employees with slogans such as “ten rupees per bottle,” while ignoring public concerns over inflated cinema ticket prices in his own industry, in veiled reference to TVK chief Vijay.

The union leader Periyasamy emphasised that the agitation was not political and would not disrupt administration. “This is about the fundamental right to secure and dignified livelihood for all Tasmac workers, beyond party or union lines,” he said, calling upon employees to join the protest in full strength and seek support from co-workers and their families ahead of the October 28 agitation.