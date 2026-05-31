Tasmac outlet at Tirupparankundram bus stand reopened in a week

Following this announcement, the three liquor outlets functioning at the Tirupparankundram bus stand were closed last week. The move was welcomed by residents.

However, one of the outlets was suddenly reopened on Friday and functioned for two days. Residents questioned how a liquor outlet that had been closed could be reopened in the constituency of a minister. With schools scheduled to reopen on June 4, they also asked whether the Chief Minister was aware of the development.

The issue quickly spread on social media. DMK and AIADMK members reportedly said they would stage protests against the reopening. Following the opposition, the liquor outlet was closed again on Saturday evening.