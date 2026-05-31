Tasmac outlet at Tirupparankundram bus stand reopened in a week

MADURAI: A Tasmac outlet at the Tirupparankundram bus stand that had been shut following the government order was reopened and functioned for two days, drawing strong opposition and creating a stir after the issue went viral
The bus stand houses a daily vegetable market, Amma Unavagam and a police station. In the proximity of the bus stand, there is a railway station, Veera Anjaneyar temple, post office, lodges, revenue inspector’s office and a government hospital. As a result, a large number of people use the area every day. In particular, school and college students pass through the bus stand regularly.
Earlier, four government liquor outlets were functioning at the same location in the bus stand. Students and teachers staged protests demanding their closure. Following the protests, only one shop was closed. Despite continued demands to close the remaining three shops, higher authorities did not take action. As a result, students faced difficulties in navigating the area to reach their schools.
In such a situation, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced that 771 liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu would be closed. He also stated that liquor shops located within 500 metres of schools and temples would be shut.
Following this announcement, the three liquor outlets functioning at the Tirupparankundram bus stand were closed last week. The move was welcomed by residents.
However, one of the outlets was suddenly reopened on Friday and functioned for two days. Residents questioned how a liquor outlet that had been closed could be reopened in the constituency of a minister. With schools scheduled to reopen on June 4, they also asked whether the Chief Minister was aware of the development.
The issue quickly spread on social media. DMK and AIADMK members reportedly said they would stage protests against the reopening. Following the opposition, the liquor outlet was closed again on Saturday evening.