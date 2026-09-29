Tasmac shops to get up to Rs 5,000 monthly maintenance allowance from Oct 1

CHENNAI: Tasmac shops across Tamil Nadu will receive a monthly maintenance allowance of up to Rs 5,000 from October 1, according to an announcement, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Under the new provision, Tasmac shops operating in corporation areas will receive Rs 5,000 per month, while those in municipalities and town panchayats will get Rs 4,000. Shops in rural areas will receive Rs 3,000 as maintenance allowance.
The allowance is being provided to prevent the collection of an additional Rs 10 from customers for each liquor bottle at Tasmac outlets.
The amount is to be used for daily cleaning of the shops and engaging sanitation workers. Tasmac has instructed that the allowance should not be used for paying electricity bills, building repair works or any other purpose.
The maintenance allowance for October will be disbursed to Tasmac employees along with their September salary.
Earlier this month, TASMAC had sanctioned an interest-free festival advance of Rs 20,000 a year for eligible employees of its retail vending shops, allowing each employee to avail the benefit for one festival of their choice.
Few weeks back, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had witnessed heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition DMK over the Rs 10 collected per liquor bottle at TASMAC outlets. Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh defended it, saying the amount was not a government charge, but began as a Rs 2 collection to support low-paid shop employees and later rose to Rs 10 to cover electricity, rent and maintenance costs.