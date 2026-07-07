Proposal to regularise more than 23,000 contract workers of TASMAC liquor shops

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has 38 district offices, 43 Indian made foreign liquor depots, 4,787 retail vending shops, and 2,362 bars attached to the retail vending shops, according to the 2025-2026 policy note of the Home Prohibition and Excise Department.

TASMAC sources said that a comprehensive proposal to do a structural revamp is being placed before its board of directors. The proposed reforms include a substantial salary hike and an extension of the retirement age to 60.