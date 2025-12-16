Tasmac case: ED asst director tenders apology to Madras HC for action against film producer despite stay

CHENNAI: In a contempt of court case filed by film producer Akash Baskaran, the Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Vikas Kumar, appeared in person before the Madras High Court and sought an unconditional apology.

In connection with alleged irregularities at Tasmac, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises of film producer Aakash Baskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran, during which documents were seized from Aakash Baskaran.

Petitions challenging this action were filed before the Madras High Court. The High Court, after hearing the matter, directed the Enforcement Directorate to return the documents seized from Akash Baskaran and restrained the agency from taking further action.

Despite the subsisting stay, the ED issued a summons to Aakash Baskaran in connection with the seized documents. Following this, Aakash Baskaran filed a contempt of court petition against the central agency.

The case came up for hearing earlier before the bench Comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice V Lakshminarayanan, who expressed displeasure over the failure of the ED Assistant Director Vikas Kumar, Appellate Tribunal Chairman Pradeep Kumar Upadhyaya, and Administrative Registrar Nazrin Siddique to appear in person. The Court then directed all three to appear in person and offer their explanations at the next hearing.

When the case was taken up again, only Vikas Kumar appeared in person and tendered an unconditional apology. Thereafter, the judges closed the contempt proceedings against him.

As the court notices had not been served on Pradeep Kumar Upadhyaya and Nazrin Siddique, they did not appear before the Court.

Subsequently, observing that Nazrin Siddique was responsible for issuing the summons to Akash Baskaran in violation of the Court's order, the judges directed her alone to appear in person on January 19.