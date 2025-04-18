TARATDAC demands stipend hike under MGNREGA on April 22 

CHENNAI: The members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) have decided to stage a protest in the city on April 22, urging the State to increase the monetary aid for differently-abled and alter the MGNREGS per the needs of differently-abled.

Announcing an indefinite protest here on April 22, the TARATDAC members alleged that the protest would take place with the participation of nearly 15,000 differently-abled persons across the state.

A TARATDAC member told DT Next, "The monetary aid provided by the TN government is negligible considering the demands of today's economy and selective demands of the differently-abled persons themselves."

The member also said that Andhra Pradesh has a higher population of differently-abled persons, yet provides double the monetary aid than TN.

"Like Andhra, we request the TN government to provide monetary aid of Rs 15,000 with 100 per cent disability, followed by Rs 10,000 for those with 50 per cent disability and Rs 6,000 for those with disability below 50-40 per cent," the TARATDAC added.

Furthermore, the differently-abled persons requested the TN government to provide monetary allowance only from one department across the state, instead of involving multiple departments.

Another member explained, "With a separate department for differently-abled currently operational, involving departments like Revenue creates constraints to the beneficiaries in acquiring the funds. Due to multiple departments involved, there are more than one lakh differently-abled beneficiaries awaiting funds across the state."

The differently-abled members claim that Revenue officials generally lack understanding and sympathy towards the beneficiaries and the need for monetary aid at the right time. Hence, we urge the government to only get the differently-abled department to disburse funds, urged the TARATDAC.

Until 2024, differently-abled persons could work for four hours under the MGNREGS and avail of full payment, but this rule was amended by the DMK government, the members claim.

"Removing the minimum four-hour work under MGNREGA, the DMK government last year altered the Act, mandating all persons, including differently-abled, to work for eight hours. We urge the state government to revise the rule to benefit differently-abled and not deprive them of employment opportunities," added TARATDAC member.

Demands of the TARATDAC

Pay on par with Andhra - Rs 15,000 for people with 100% disabilities, Rs 10,000 for people with 50% disability and Rs 6,000 for people with 30-40% disability

Reinstating the minimum four-hour work rule under MGNREGS

Streamline payment by only allowing the differently-abled department to disburse funds