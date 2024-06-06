TANUVAS and College of Food & Dairy Technology celebrate World Milk day in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the College of Food and Dairy Technology in collaboration with Indian Dairy Association, Tamil Nadu chapter on Thursday celebrated World Milk Day at Meiyyur village in Tiruvallur district.



According to the release issued by the CFDT, on the occasion of world milk day 2024, livestock health camp, drawing competition for school students, judging of dairy cows and calves, lecture and short video film on clean milk production were held at Meiyyur village of Tiruvallur district.

Owners of the animals under the best cows and calves category were awarded with milk can, mineral mixture and livestock feed.

School students who won the best prizes under the drawing competition were awarded with cash prizes.

N Kumaravelu, Dean, College of Food and Dairy Technology, KS Kanna, president of Indian Dairy Association and other officials, farmers were present on the occasion.