TANSCHE to introduce QR code-based feedback system for students

CHENNAI: In order to effectively monitor and support Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE), under Higher Education Department, has outlined a series of activities including implementing model policies for HEIs, introducing QR code-based feedback system for students and analyse credit structure and curriculum in universities.

The objective of the Higher Education Council is to assess the available facilities in current higher education institutions and provide appropriate guidance.

With regard to model policies for HEIs, a senior official from TANSCHE said that in line with its statutory functions under TANSCHE Act, 1992, which include "examining the statutes, ordinances, and regulations of Universities in the State and suggesting modifications to maintain uniformity in administration", TANSCHE proposes to formulate a set of Model Policies through consultative process.

The official said the QR code-based feedback system will be developed by TANSCHE and disseminated to all state owned higher educational institutions to collect student feedback on infrastructural facilities, assessing their functionality and efficiency. "This allows users to scan QR codes and submit responses easily, reducing barriers to raising complaints or providing feedback", he said adding "this new system will be introduced this academic year itself".

In addition, he said that the credit structure and curriculum in universities will be analysed to assess self-learning opportunities while maintaining the importance of guided learning. "Curriculum updates will be reviewed to keep pace with field advancements", he said and added that a strong assessment system will enable flexible teaching-learning methods and promoting self-learning will also equip individuals to continue learning independently after graduation.

The official added that the TANSCHE will also compulsory conduct a yearly-based student satisfaction survey, which aims to gather student feedback on academic experience, teaching quality, curriculum, campus environment, administrative services, facilities and resources, career and skill development, and overall satisfaction in all HEIs in the State. "The survey aims to identify areas for improvement, ensuring a student-friendly academic environment", he said.

Stating that the TANSCHE will also implement outcome-based education in the state aims to enhance the quality of higher education by focusing on measurable learning outcomes of students, he said "through this initiative, the Department of Higher Education aims to bring about reforms in the assessment pattern by shifting the focus from rote learning to assessments that test higher order thinking, in turn enhancing the quality of classroom transactions. "This approach fosters the overall development of students aligned with real-world requirements", he added.

Pointing out that the upcoming World Skills Competition 2026 presents a significant opportunity for Tamil Nadu to showcase its skilled manpower on an international platform, he said "as part of the preparation for this prestigious competition, it is proposed to identify and train 1,000 students each from Polytechnic colleges and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) based on the skill sets which are prescribed for the competition".