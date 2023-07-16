TANGEDCO to hold name transfer camps this week

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to hold name transfer camps like the Aadhar linking process by opening special counters for consumers to submit applications for name transfer.

According to TANGEDCO officials, there will be a special counter at the assistant engineers' section offices and consumers can approach the designated officers with their application.

"The application will be processed and the name will be changed on the same day or the next day as long as the supporting documents are accepted, " said an official. An official announcement on the name transfer camp would be made shortly, the official added.

Tangedco had announced that it would hold name transfer camps during the Aadhar linking special drive in December last year.

Domestic consumers who wanted to transfer the service connection in their name can submit the application with the required document at the camps. For domestic consumers, they have to pay name transfer charges of Rs 708 including 18 per cent GST.

Along with the application for the name transfer, the domestic consumer has to submit a copy of the sale deed or property tax or water tax or legal heir certificate.

In the case of a name transfer due to legal succession, the consumer has to submit an indemnity bond on Rs 80 non-judicial stamp paper.

For the common service connections in the apartments, the consumers can transfer the name to the registered residents' welfare association or to the name of one of the owners of the flat with the concurrence of other residents, the official said.

If the name of the common service connection has to be transferred to one of the owners, they have to submit no-objection certificates of other flat owners, the official added.

How to name transfer domestic service connection?

*The consumer can apply for a name transfer online or local section office.

*Along with the application for the name transfer, submit a copy of the sale deed or property tax or water tax or legal heir certificate.

*In the case of a name transfer due to legal succession, the consumer has to submit an indemnity bond on Rs 80 non-judicial stamp paper.

*Pay a name transfer fee of Rs 708 including 18 per cent GST.