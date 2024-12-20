Tangedco staff electrocution: Kin refuses to accept bodies, seeks Rs 25 lakh as compensation

TIRUCHY: Relatives of the two deceased Tangedco contract workers refused to accept the body demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families and staged a protest in front of the Tiruchy GH on Thursday.

While C Kalamani (42) of Arunapatti in Manapparai and K Manikam (37) from Kallupatti in Manapparai, who were contract staff of Tangedco were working on an electric tower at Olaiyur Ring Road in KK Nagar in Tiruchy, they were electrocuted.

While Kalaimani was trapped and died on the spot, Manickam was thrown off and fell on the ground and later he died in the hospital. The bodies were kept in the hospital after postmortem.

Kalamani has three daughters and a son and his wife Manimekalai is a coolie, while Manikam has no children and his wife Chithra Devi is a homemaker.

Meanwhile, the members from CITU staged a protest on Thursday demanding compensation to the family of the deceased and refused to accept the body. The relatives of the deceased also joined the protest.

While speaking to reporters, state vice president of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Workers Union Rangarajan said, proper compensation should be given to the family of the deceased.

“The Tangedco announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation and this is not adequate and so we demand Rs 25 lakh as compensation and employment to one in each family. Until the demands are accepted, we will not accept the body,” he said and the officials and police are holding talks until the news came last.