Tangedco chief Radhakrishnan inspects Panchetty substation construction site

CHENNAI: Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan inspected the ongoing construction of a new 230/110 kV substation in Panchetty of Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

The project, valued at Rs 256.45 crore, is progressing rapidly, with the official urging the swift completion of the remaining works.

The construction of this substation commenced in July 2023, and as of now, 95 per cent of the civil works, including development of control rooms, have been completed.

Around 75 per cent of the overall substation construction is completed, with the remaining work expected to be finished by August 2025, after which it will be made operational for public use.

“Once completed, the substation will supply 110 kV power to multiple substations in Gummidipoondi Sipcot, Therovaikandigai, Sothuperumbedu, Panchetty, Ponneri, Melur, Alamathi, and Periyapalayam, significantly improving electricity distribution in these areas," the release said.

During the inspection, Ponneri Division Executive Engineer R Pandian, along with other officials and staff, accompanied Radhakrishnan.