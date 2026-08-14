‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ to be first at Madras HC Independence Day after Bar's protest

MADURAI: The Madras High Court has included ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ in its revised Independence Day programme following an objection by the Madurai Bench Bar Association (MMBA) over its omission from the original schedule, getting Sundaranar's abridged invocation to Mother Tamil a place at the I-Day fete in the court premises for the first time in the State's history.
According to the revised circular issued by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court on Friday evening, the sequence of events will be “singing/playing of the State Song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’, hoisting of the National Flag followed by the National Anthem.”
“It is a victory for the Bar. We thank the Chief Justice of Madras High Court for respecting the sentiments of the advocates,” said C Arul Vadivel, president of MMBA.
The revised circular covers the Independence Day celebrations at the Madras High Court’s Principal Seat in Chennai, the Madurai Bench, the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy in Chennai, its regional centres at Madurai and Coimbatore, district judiciary units and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The change came after the presidents and secretaries of all Bar associations met Administrative Judge CV Karthikeyan on Friday morning and requested the inclusion of ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ in the Independence Day celebrations.
The Madras High Court Registrar General issued a circular on August 13 stating that the Independence Day celebrations would begin with the National Song, “Vande Mataram”, followed by the hoisting of the National Flag and the National Anthem. “We were shocked to find that the circular had not included Tamizh Thai Vazhthu, despite the Tamil Nadu Government recently issuing a GO on August 12 making it mandatory for all educational institutions and public sector organisations to sing it as the first in the events,” said Arul Vadivel.
The MMBA immediately sent a representation to the Registrar General of the Madras High Court, highlighting the recent Tamil Nadu Government GO and the Union Home Ministry letter stating that there was no prohibition on playing or singing Thamizh Thai Vazhthu in the High Court.
The advocates also made it clear that their disappointment was not intended to question the importance of the National Anthem or National Song. “But, on the contrary, respect for the nation and respect for the Tamil language and cultural identity of the State must coexist with equal dignity,” said the MMBA.