‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ to be first at Madras HC Independence Day after Bar's protest

According to the revised circular issued by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court on Friday evening, the sequence of events will be “singing/playing of the State Song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’, hoisting of the National Flag followed by the National Anthem.”

“It is a victory for the Bar. We thank the Chief Justice of Madras High Court for respecting the sentiments of the advocates,” said C Arul Vadivel, president of MMBA.

The revised circular covers the Independence Day celebrations at the Madras High Court’s Principal Seat in Chennai, the Madurai Bench, the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy in Chennai, its regional centres at Madurai and Coimbatore, district judiciary units and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The change came after the presidents and secretaries of all Bar associations met Administrative Judge CV Karthikeyan on Friday morning and requested the inclusion of ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ in the Independence Day celebrations.