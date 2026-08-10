Tamil Thai Vazhthu need not be sung last: Centre tells MHC

The bench thereafter adjourned the hearing of the case to next week.

The petition, filed by Ananya Radhakrishnan, contended that placing Tamil Thai Vazhthu in the third position during the ceremony caused deep anguish among the people and amounted to an unwarranted dilution of the ceremonial dignity traditionally accorded to the State Song.

According to the petitioner, the Ministry of Home Affairs’ January 28 circular titled “Orders Relating to the National Song of India” does not impose any constitutional, statutory or executive prohibition against commencing official State functions with an officially recognised State Song. The plea stated that the circular merely regulates the order between the National Song and the National Anthem when both are rendered together and is silent on State Songs, including Tamil Thai Vazhthu.

The plea sought to quash the January 28 circular and direct the authorities to issue appropriate protocol guidelines ensuring that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is rendered at the commencement of official State functions and constitutional ceremonies, and is not relegated to a position subsequent to Vande Mataram or the National Anthem in the absence of any express constitutional, statutory or binding executive mandate.