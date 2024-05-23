Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme expected to spike 30% enrolment in HEIs

CHENNAI: The implementation of ‘Tamizh Pudhalvan’ scheme, which provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for boys studied in government institutions, is expected to increase enrolment in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) by 30% this year.

Buoyed by the successful launch of ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme in September 2022, which encourages higher education among girls from economically disadvantaged sections, a similar project for boys called ‘Tamizh Pudhalvan’ was also implemented at Rs 360 crore.

Accordingly, boys who studied from classes 6-12 continuously in a government school will be provided Rs 1,000/month for their higher education. The scheme is expected to benefit 3 lakh students.

Explaining the success of ‘Puthumai Penn’, a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the number of girls enrolled in the academic year 2021-22 in HEIs was 71,008, whereas after the scheme in 2022-23, it rose to 91,485.

“The admission percentage of girls substantially increased by 29%,” he stated. “Similarly, after the launch of Tamizh Pudhalvan, boys’ enrolment in HEIs is expected to increase by at least 30% as many pupils and parents have evinced interest in the project. Looking at beneficiaries from each community, we expect a substantial increase in the enrolment of boys from SC, ST, BC, DNC and MBC communities.

Adding that even dropouts from colleges could be beneficiaries, and continue their higher education successfully, he pointed out: “The scheme will help to retain students while they finish the courses in HEIs.”