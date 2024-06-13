Tamils who died in Kuwait building fire belonged to Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Peravurani regions

CHENNAI: At least five people from Tamil Nadu were among the 45 Indians who lost their lives in the deadly fire that broke out at a building in Kuwait that housed staff of a construction firm.

They have been identified as Ramu Karuppannan, Veerasamy Mariyappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sharif, and Punaf Richard Roy.

The victims belong to Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Peravurani regions of the state, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non- Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee KS Masthan.

All steps are being taken to bring home the bodies and ensure necessary medical care for the injured as per Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive, the minister said.

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, serving as the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defence, said that authorities have identified 48 bodies, among which 45 are Indians out of whom 11 are reported to be from Kerala, and three are of Filipino nationality, Arab Times reported.

