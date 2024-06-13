Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin condoles demise of 40 Indians in Kuwait fire incident

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has offered condolences following the death of at least 40 Indians in the major fire incident at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait on June 12.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news that more than 40 Indians have died in a fire in the building where the workers were staying in Mangab, Kuwait. It is with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest condolences and condolences to the families of all the deceased," Stalin said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister said that he has directed the Tamil Nadu Commisssionerate of Welfare and Rehabilitation of Non-Resident Tamils to ascertain whether anyone from Tamil Nadu were injured in the incident.

The Commissionerate launched also helpline numbers +91 1800 309 3793, +91 80 6900 9900, and +91 80 6900 9901.

All the injured are being treated in hospitals in Kuwait, Stalin said, adding that the Ministry of External Affairs is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy and Tamil associations there.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, at least 40 Indians died and over 50 others were injured in the fire incident.

The MEA said that the people who have sustained injuries are undergoing treatment in five government hospitals--Adan, Jaber, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer, and Jahra--in Kuwait.

Earlier, citing the hospital authorities, the MEA said that most of the admitted patients are stable.

Prime Minister Modi offered condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased Indian nationals.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that he has urged the Kuwaiti authorities for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives.