Tamilisai Soundarajan celebrates Pongal at her Chennai residence

CHENNAI: Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG), Tamilisai Soundarajan, celebrated Pongal at her Virugambakkam residence in Chennai on Monday. Tamilisai Soundarajan and her husband, Dr. Soundarajan, cooked Pongal outside their house and offered prayers to the sun god.

Tamilisai Soundarajan said, "Yesterday, our Prime Minister celebrated Pongal in Delhi and wished all the Tamil people. I don't know why those who are here are not wishing for Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi." On being asked about the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, she said, "It was everyone's dream for the Ram Temple to be constructed. Today we got it, and it is great that the PM is going to attend the inauguration. I don't want it to be politicised." Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of the Pongal festival. CM Stalin, taking to the micro-blogging site 'X', shared a video message to extend his wishes for the festival.

"Let it be full of fun this year #INDIA ! Happy Tamil Thirunalam Pongal to all!" read the post. Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also extended greetings for the Pongal festival by sharing a video message on X. "I wish all the Tamilians living all over the world a happy Pongal and Tamil New Year. It is said that 'when tai is born, way will be born'. Let us come together at the state convention of our @dmk_youthwing to be held in Salem this month and pledge to work tirelessly to lead to the union of India," Udhayanidhi Stalin posted on X.

Extending greetings on the Pongal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the festival depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. 'The PM said this while attending the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan in the national capital. "The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday.

Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow; Magh Bihu is also coming. I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals," he said.

"Wish you all a very happy Pongal! On this pious occasion, I wish happiness, prosperity and contentment to flow in your lives. Today, I feel like I am celebrating Pongal with my kith and kin," he said.