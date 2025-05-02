Tamilisai slams DMK govt over plight of temporary staff and unfilled vacancies

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday came down heavily on the ruling DMK government, accusing it of neglecting temporary employees and failing to fill thousands of long-pending vacancies across departments.

“Are workers truly content under this regime?” she asked, citing the struggles of over 10,000 temporary nurses who, despite being integral to the healthcare system, receive no benefits, no paid leave, and draw just half the salary of their permanent counterparts.

“They remain without regularisation even after years of service,” she said.

She also flagged the plight of over 6,000 secondary school teachers who cleared the eligibility exams but continue to wait for appointments.

“The state promised jobs, yet these posts remain vacant,” Tamilisai added.

TASMAC employees, had to approach the courts to receive basic employment benefits, while doctors who served during the COVID-19 pandemic and aspiring police candidates are still awaiting regular postings due to delays in recruitment, she said in a statement.

Accusing the government of systemic failure, Tamilisai demanded a detailed explanation from Chief Minister M K Stalin.

“Every department is plagued with vacancies. The promises made during elections remain unfulfilled. The government owes an answer to the people of Tamil Nadu,” she noted.