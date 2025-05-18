Tamilisai condemns TN minister’s book ‘Madha Yaanai’, calls it a distortion of NEP

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday flayed the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi over his newly released book “Madha Yaanai”, accusing him of deliberately misrepresenting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to serve a political narrative.

In a statement, Tamilisai alleged that the minister’s book aims to vilify the NEP by labelling it a “Madha Yaanai”, thereby misleading the public and obstructing much-needed educational reform in the state.

“A well-intentioned policy has been poisoned. The book seeks to instil fear and prevent the dissemination of equitable knowledge among Tamil Nadu’s children,” she said.

Taking aim at what she described as the DMK’s “elitist and authoritarian mindset”, Tamilisai questioned the inconsistency in educational opportunities.

“While the minister’s own child has the liberty to study French, the same is denied to other children in the state,” she said, adding that “This is an education system in TN tailored to privilege the few.”

She further refuted claims that the NEP was rooted in a “saffron agenda”, praising the Kasturirangan Committee for formulating a visionary policy intended to elevate Indian students on the global stage.

“It is disheartening that the book employs sentimental rhetoric to suppress educational advancement,” she said.

Pointing to the poor pass percentage in Tamil and lack of Tamil teachers in government schools, Tamilisai alleged that the state’s education system is failing its students.

“This publication is not just a critique; it is an attempt to sabotage the aspirations of underprivileged children,” she added.