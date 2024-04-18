Tamil univ retired staff demand release of pension from February

TIRUCHY: Pensioners from Thanjavur Tamil University on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the release of their pensions which they failed to receive for the past 3 months.

There are 120 pensioners from Thanjavur Tamil University who have been disbursed a pension to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore every month.

But from February, their pensions were not released by the university. So they approached the Vice Chancellor but he cited the fund crunch as the reason for not disbursing the pensions. He had also reportedly said that the university had to wait until the State government released funds.

Subsequently, the pensioners headed by P Sundaralingam, converged in the university premises and staged a protest. They raised slogans against the V-C and the university administration. They claimed that the fund crunch was not acceptable as the State government was very particular in releasing funds for Tamil language development. “All of the 120 pensioners have worked through the years for the growth of the university. It’s the duty of the university and the government to ensure our well-being,” they said.

They continued their protest till the evening and later, left the campus after no one came to visit them.