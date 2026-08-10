Vijay moves resolution to mandate singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu first at govt events in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay on Monday (August 10) moved a separate resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking to mandate the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu first at functions organised by government departments and educational institutions in the State.
"Tamil Thai Vazhthu is an expression of respect for the Tamil language and Tamil culture and stressed the need to uphold Tamil Nadu's cultural identity," Vijay said.
The resolution noted that Tamil is an ancient classical language and that Tamil civilisation is one of the world's oldest cultural traditions.
"Tamil Thai Vazhthu, taken from Manonmaniam written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891, was being sung first at all government functions ever since a government order issued on November 23, 1970," Vijay added.
The song was officially recognised as the State song on December 12, 2021, following which it was mandated to be sung before the commencement of events at educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings, and other public organisations in Tamil Nadu.
Vijay said the Union Home Ministry had communicated its position on the singing of State songs in a letter dated July 1, 2026.
As per the order issued by the Centre, the National Song, Vande Mataram, should be sung first, followed by the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. In this sequence, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was pushed to the last, which did not go down well in the State.
However, in a July 9 clarification, the MHA clarified that state songs must be played or sung first in government functions, followed by the National Song (Vande Mataram) and National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana), in that order.