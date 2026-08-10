Vijay moves resolution to mandate singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu first at govt events in Tamil Nadu

What does CM Vijay's resolution say on Tamil Thai Vazhthu?

The resolution noted that Tamil is an ancient classical language and that Tamil civilisation is one of the world's oldest cultural traditions.

"Tamil Thai Vazhthu, taken from Manonmaniam written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891, was being sung first at all government functions ever since a government order issued on November 23, 1970," Vijay added.

The song was officially recognised as the State song on December 12, 2021, following which it was mandated to be sung before the commencement of events at educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings, and other public organisations in Tamil Nadu.