Tamil Thai Vaazhthu row: Min Chezhiaan skips yet another convocation presided over by Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: The 45th convocation of Anna University, which was held in the city on Sunday, witnessed yet another boycott of the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan at an event in which Governor RN Ravi took part, after the fallout between Raj Bhavan and Fort St George after Tamil anthem controversy.

Even as 1.15 lakh students were awarded degree certificates, with Governor RN Ravi presiding over the event, there was no official participation of the government except for the presence of the secretary of the Higher Education Department K Gopal. 436 students who cleared and 2,812 students were from within the different departments of the university were awarded degrees at the convocation in which Anil D Sahasrabudhe, the chairman of the National Board of Accreditation and the National Educational Technology Forum, as the Chief guest.

Addressing the audience, Sahasrabudhe said, "The university is counted among the well-established higher educational institutions rated as one of the top varsities of India. And students from here contributed tremendously for nation building."

Sahasrabudhe further spoke on teachers being better educators than Artificial Intelligence (AI), educational initiatives like the 'one nation and one data' and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and encouraging students to equip themselves as job providers.