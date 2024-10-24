Tamil Thai Vaazhthu row: Ma Su latest minister to skip varsity convocation presided over by Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian has decided to skip the 31st graduation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University which will be presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi today (October 24), ws reported by Thanthi TV.

The decision amid the ongoing dispute between the ruling party and Raj Bhavan over the omission of the Dravidam line during the chanting of state anthem Tamil Thai Vaazhthu at the golden jubilee celebration of Doordarshan held in the city last week.

Minister Ma Subramanian's decision follows similar actions taken by other ministers this week. On October 19, Minister for Information and Publicity and Tamil Language MP Saminathan boycotted the 14th convocation of Tamil University, which was presided over by Governor RN Ravi, on Saturday.

At the 15th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) on October 21, State Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian and Secretary K Gopal were a no-show, in a move perceived as a fallout from the recent exchange of words between the state government and the Raj Bhavan. University Chancellor and Governor Ravi had presided over the convocation.

