Tamil Thai Vaazhthu row: CM Stalin takes dig at Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin took another veiled dig at Governor R N Ravi and said that Dravidam, which was associated with language and race once, has assumed a political character now.

Speaking at the release of a book authored by state forest minister K Ponmudy, Stalin said, “We have a person here. You know who he is. He will not utter the word in the State Assembly if we write Dravidian Model. If we advise against Hindi month celebration, they will sing Tamil Thai Vaazhthu by omitting the word Dravidam. Will your tongue be polluted if you sing ‘Dravidar Nal Thirunaadu’? If singing it gives you heartburns, we will sing it repeatedly.”