Tamil Nadu’s Puthumai Penn scheme to benefit 10% more girl students in 2025-26

CHENNAI: As the new academic session will begin soon, financial assistance for girl students in higher education institutions in the State is expected to be further increased by 10% in 2025-2026 academic year under Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Puthumai Penn Thittam.

Under the scheme, 4.06 lakh girl students currently receive a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to their bank accounts throughout their undergraduate, ITI and diploma courses. The scheme has been extended to all girl students pursuing higher education who have studied in government-aided schools from Class 6 to 12th in Tamil medium from the academic year 2024-2025.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that after the implementation of this scheme, the enrolment of girls in higher education institutions increased by 19% in 2024-2025, with an additional 40,276 students joining institutions. “Rs 320 crore was allocated last year,” he added. “This year, Rs 420 crore has been allocated for the implementation of financial assistance.”

More awareness was created, especially in the rural areas, as this scheme would enable women to pursue higher education and decide when they should marry, choose life partners without getting into the trap of child marriage, early pregnancy and unwarranted abortions. “The scheme also provides jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurship,” he added. “More girls are expected to be enrolled in the scheme as the process of availing financial assistance was made simple and easy.”

The scheme has attracted more than 2.05 lakh students who want to pursue arts and science courses. The engineering and medical science streams also attracted more students.