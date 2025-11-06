Tamil Nadu’s grip in automotive biz laudable: TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Lauding Tamil Nadu’s distributed growth model, TRB Rajaa, TN industries minister on Wednesday said the state has earned the tag of being the automotive, electronics, and EV capital of India, driving nearly 42 per cent of the nation’s auto component production while setting benchmarks in quality, innovation, and inclusivity.

Speaking at a FADA conclave on the theme ‘From India’s Detroit to Its Digital Destiny’, he said “our state’s distributed growth model continues to inspire India’s progress, supported by robust policy interventions and a highly skilled workforce. Through initiatives like the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, we are training young engineers and diploma holders even in the Japanese language to ensure they are industry-ready and globally employable.”

Rajaa said these efforts reflected the state’s commitment to nurture talent and foster deeper collaboration between government and the industry.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Wednesday hosted the 19th edition of FADA Vyapar and the second edition of Vyapar Tamil Nadu, here, where the participants included FADA president CS Vigneshwar, Sai Giridhar, VP, FADA, and Rajavel S, chairperson, FADA Tamil Nadu, along with prominent leaders from the automotive ecosystem such as Anurag Ranjan Chowdhury, president - business, Rosmerta Technologies.

The conclave served as a platform for key stakeholders to deliberate on TN’s robust automobile industry and its rapid transition towards a technology-led, innovation-driven, and digitally empowered future.

Vigneshwar, said: “Tamil Nadu has always been the pride of India’s auto retail, where enterprise meets ethics and innovation meets industry. Vyapar Tamil Nadu celebrates this journey from being the nation’s manufacturing powerhouse to a digitally empowered mobility hub leading in EV production, AI-driven services, and sustainability.”

The conclave featured six insightful knowledge sessions led by prominent speakers, covering key aspects shaping the auto retail industry.