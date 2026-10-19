Tamil Nadu’s $1.5-trillion test

The State has earned the right to aim high. Its manufacturing depth, technical institutions, and export networks coexist with productive centres stretching beyond Chennai. The Economic Survey reported 11.2% real growth in 2024-25, including 14.74% in manufacturing. The August 2026 budget revised 2025-26 nominal GSDP to Rs 35.68 lakh crore and projected Rs 40.67 lakh crore for 2026-27. That ambition rests on a credible industrial foundation. But it also creates a risk: confusing more economic activity with more durable economic capability.

Even the arithmetic demands candour. At Rs 100 to the dollar in 2035-36, the target requires annual output of Rs 150 lakh crore; at Rs 115, it requires Rs 172.5 lakh crore. Against the revised 2025-26 base, these scenarios imply ten years of approximately 15.4% and 17.1% annual nominal growth, respectively. Neither exchange rate is a forecast. Inflation could enlarge the rupee total without equivalent prosperity; depreciation could move the dollar target away. Real income per person, earnings and productivity must therefore sit beside the headline.

The neglected issue is conversion: what investment becomes, what exports leave behind and what education enables people to earn. Tamil Nadu exported merchandise worth $58.95 billion in 2025-26, accounting for 41.63% of India's electronics exports and 33.38% of motor-vehicle exports, according to figures supplied to Parliament. These are formidable achievements. Yet the selling price of an exported phone includes imported chips, foreign designs and components made elsewhere. Gross exports are not locally generated income. However, that does not make assembly a disappointment. It can teach firms process discipline, employ workers and attract suppliers. The question is whether the ladder leads upwards. A region assembling sophisticated products without acquiring engineering, tooling or design capabilities remains exposed when multinational manufacturers move production. Conversely, indiscriminate local-content requirements can raise costs and destroy precisely the export competitiveness that makes upgrading possible.

Tamil Nadu needs a supplier-upgrading bargain, not a slogan. SIPCOT and industry associations could begin in electronics and automotive clusters by asking anchor firms which intermediate inputs local suppliers consistently fail to qualify for, and ask why. State-supported shared testing laboratories, precision-tooling facilities and certification assistance could address those failures. Public assistance should be conditional on verifiable results: suppliers meeting standards, winning repeat orders and improving productivity. This would develop local value without pretending that an economy-wide domestic-content percentage can be calculated reliably from export totals.

Yet shared facilities fail if they are designed without buyers. A laboratory does not guarantee a purchase order. Anchor firms should specify testing protocols and offer time-bound trial orders, while lenders provide working capital against verified receivables. Cluster institutions could coordinate these arrangements with public contributions matched by companies. Publish failed trials alongside successful ones; a supplier that cannot meet costs or quality after support should not receive indefinite subsidies. This is how industrial policy can create capabilities rather than shelter firms. Entry matters, but so does the discipline to stop paying for failure.