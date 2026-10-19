Tamil Nadu’s $1.5-trillion test

One day, a ribbon may be cut at a factory just as Tamil Nadu announces it has crossed $1.5 trillion. Cameras will capture the milestone; speeches will pronounce it historic. By sunrise, the guests will be gone. A worker will still need a bus, a supplier a repeat order and the plant reliable electricity. That morning, rather than the previous evening, will reveal what the number means.
The State has earned the right to aim high. Its manufacturing depth, technical institutions, and export networks coexist with productive centres stretching beyond Chennai. The Economic Survey reported 11.2% real growth in 2024-25, including 14.74% in manufacturing. The August 2026 budget revised 2025-26 nominal GSDP to Rs 35.68 lakh crore and projected Rs 40.67 lakh crore for 2026-27. That ambition rests on a credible industrial foundation. But it also creates a risk: confusing more economic activity with more durable economic capability.
Even the arithmetic demands candour. At Rs 100 to the dollar in 2035-36, the target requires annual output of Rs 150 lakh crore; at Rs 115, it requires Rs 172.5 lakh crore. Against the revised 2025-26 base, these scenarios imply ten years of approximately 15.4% and 17.1% annual nominal growth, respectively. Neither exchange rate is a forecast. Inflation could enlarge the rupee total without equivalent prosperity; depreciation could move the dollar target away. Real income per person, earnings and productivity must therefore sit beside the headline.
The neglected issue is conversion: what investment becomes, what exports leave behind and what education enables people to earn. Tamil Nadu exported merchandise worth $58.95 billion in 2025-26, accounting for 41.63% of India's electronics exports and 33.38% of motor-vehicle exports, according to figures supplied to Parliament. These are formidable achievements. Yet the selling price of an exported phone includes imported chips, foreign designs and components made elsewhere. Gross exports are not locally generated income. However, that does not make assembly a disappointment. It can teach firms process discipline, employ workers and attract suppliers. The question is whether the ladder leads upwards. A region assembling sophisticated products without acquiring engineering, tooling or design capabilities remains exposed when multinational manufacturers move production. Conversely, indiscriminate local-content requirements can raise costs and destroy precisely the export competitiveness that makes upgrading possible.
Tamil Nadu needs a supplier-upgrading bargain, not a slogan. SIPCOT and industry associations could begin in electronics and automotive clusters by asking anchor firms which intermediate inputs local suppliers consistently fail to qualify for, and ask why. State-supported shared testing laboratories, precision-tooling facilities and certification assistance could address those failures. Public assistance should be conditional on verifiable results: suppliers meeting standards, winning repeat orders and improving productivity. This would develop local value without pretending that an economy-wide domestic-content percentage can be calculated reliably from export totals.
Yet shared facilities fail if they are designed without buyers. A laboratory does not guarantee a purchase order. Anchor firms should specify testing protocols and offer time-bound trial orders, while lenders provide working capital against verified receivables. Cluster institutions could coordinate these arrangements with public contributions matched by companies. Publish failed trials alongside successful ones; a supplier that cannot meet costs or quality after support should not receive indefinite subsidies. This is how industrial policy can create capabilities rather than shelter firms. Entry matters, but so does the discipline to stop paying for failure.
Investment agreements require an equally unsentimental ledger. Existing agencies already track permissions, land allotments and incentives. Guidance Tamil Nadu and SIPCOT could publish annual cohorts of major pledges showing financial closure, commissioning, investment actually realised, two-year employment retention and public incentives disbursed. Publish industry and district aggregates where contracts require confidentiality. Separate withdrawn projects from projects delayed by public utilities. Citizens should be able to distinguish a factory in production from a foundation stone in a photograph.
There is a genuine counterargument: another reporting regime can become another obstacle. The answer is not a new approval layer. The ledger should reuse administrative and verified firm data, apply only to significant publicly supported projects and release aggregate findings after investment, not condition routine clearances upon publicity. Future incentive contracts could specify milestones, sunset dates and proportionate recovery when agreed obligations are not met, subject to independent appeal. Government should reward additional capacity, not merely outbid another State for investment that would have occurred somewhere in India anyway.
The test cannot stop at factory gates. Software, healthcare, logistics, tourism and professional services create substantial value through skilled people, dependable city services and institutions that sustain trust. Agriculture and food processing matter because farm incomes, water availability and urban food prices are connected. A strategy measured only by industrial acres and manufacturing announcements misses how an advanced economy actually functions.
Labour offers the most revealing paradox. An analysis of formal manufacturing data found that Tamil Nadu accounted for 40.3% of India's directly employed women factory workers in 2024. That leadership deserves recognition. But success at entry does not guarantee progression, secure contracts or continued employment after family responsibilities change. Nor does growing output establish that ordinary workers receive a fair share of productivity gains. A serious scorecard would follow inflation-adjusted earnings, retention, safety and mobility into supervisory and technical roles, including for contract labour.
Sometimes the decisive intervention is a bus rather than a training programme. SIPCOT, municipalities and participating firms could test timed shift transport, childcare and affordable rental accommodation in selected estates, sharing costs and publishing results after twelve and twenty-four months. Evaluate whether more women remain employed, commute safely and advance to better-paid roles. Expand only the measures that work. No statewide construction spree is needed before evidence exists.
Education needs comparable honesty. Tamil Nadu's reported higher-education enrolment ratio of 47%, against 28.4% nationally, reflects access on a remarkable scale. The 2026-27 budget's plan to train five lakh young people in artificial intelligence by 2031 is potentially valuable. But enrolment counts entrants; training targets count participants. Neither demonstrates competence or employment. Publicly funded programmes should disclose independently checked completion, practical assessments, placement, median earnings and six-month retention, while protecting privacy and recognising graduates who pursue further study.
An outcome requirement must not become a crude ranking that punishes colleges serving disadvantaged students. Compare results with each institution's starting conditions and with similar students who did not receive the programme. Pair institutions with employers to design paid apprenticeships and assess actual work, not certificate accumulation. Research partnerships should likewise be judged by prototypes adopted, production problems solved and viable enterprises created, rather than announcements of collaboration.
Now follow the worker home. Chennai's industrial density produces opportunity, but rents, congestion and flooding consume part of its value. Coimbatore, Hosur, Madurai and Tiruchy can absorb more growth only if transport, serviced land, drainage, water and housing precede demand. Before approving an industrial park, publish a readiness assessment covering these services and the cost of connecting workers. Give local bodies predictable maintenance funds tied to independently measured service performance. A factory's competitiveness begins on the street outside it.
Energy makes the point sharply. Tamil Nadu's renewable strength could help exporters facing tighter carbon expectations, but installed megawatts cannot compensate for unreliable supply, connection delays or uncompetitive tariffs. Industrial clusters should report actual outages, connection times and effective costs. Prioritise transmission, storage and distribution improvements where these figures show the largest losses. For water-intensive parks, require basin-level availability tests, metering, functioning treatment and independently verified discharge compliance. Flood exposure should influence land-use decisions before, not after, a disaster.
These prescriptions cost money, which makes fiscal choices unavoidable. The August budget revised the 2025-26 fiscal deficit to 3.5% of GSDP against an original 2.9% target. Salaries, pensions and interest are expected to consume 61% of revenue receipts in 2026-27. This is not an argument against welfare: Tamil Nadu's social achievements helped build its workforce. It is an argument against disguising opportunity costs. Each sizeable incentive should disclose its public cost, expected additional investment, likely spillovers and the infrastructure or social expenditure forgone.
Obviously the State cannot deliver everything alone. Ports, rail freight, highways, trade policy and some incentives depend on New Delhi. State and Union agencies should jointly publish a short list of binding logistics projects, with named responsibilities, financing and completion milestones. Federal cooperation is valuable when a container moves faster, not when rival governments compete to claim the photograph.
Ultimately, Tamil Nadu needs a second, public scoreboard beside the $1.5-trillion target. Track real median earnings, women's job retention, supplier productivity, completion of supported investments, reliable urban services and water stress by district. Set baselines first; publish annual progress and independent evaluations. These measures will sometimes move in conflicting directions. That is precisely why they belong in public view.
The ribbon in our imagined photograph will have been cut. The minister will have left, the speeches will be archived, and another shift will begin. On that shift, someone may receive a higher wage; a small supplier may secure its first demanding contract; a young engineer may solve a problem previously solved abroad. Or none of these may happen. The difference will not appear on the plaque. It will decide what the milestone was worth.
Thakur is Professor & Director, Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Public Policy, Sustainability, and ESG advances research, Alliance University, Bengaluru