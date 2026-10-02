At 41,221, Tamil Nadu retains 2024-25’s top spot for highest factory count

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continues to have the country's largest base of registered factories, with 41,221 establishments, accounting for 15.44% of all factories covered by the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) in 2024-25.
Gujarat followed with 33,084 factories and Maharashtra with 27,379.
The survey estimated 2,66,931 factories and 2,09,96,913 total persons engaged across India in 2024-25, based on results from 86,547 surveyed units.
Its share of India's manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA) also rose to 10.90% in 2024-25, from 10.26% the previous year. It stood at 10.33% in 2022-23. Maharashtra had the highest share of GVA at 15.92%, followed by Gujarat at 14.10%, placing Tamil Nadu third, at 10.9%.
The rise in GVA share came alongside an increase in Tamil Nadu's share of manufacturing output. It rose from 9.97% in 2022-23 to 10.11% in 2023-24 and 10.87% in 2024-25. Tamil Nadu was third on this measure too, behind Gujarat at 16.93% and Maharashtra at 14.36%.
However, in employment, Tamil Nadu remained the State with the highest share of total persons engaged in manufacturing, at 14.99% in 2024-25. But, this was down from 15.24% in the previous year.
Maharashtra accounted for 13.08%, Gujarat 12.99%, Uttar Pradesh 8.72% and Haryana 6.44%. Together, the five States accounted for more than 56% of India's total persons engaged in manufacturing.
Tamil Nadu also accounted for 12.77% of India's total manufacturing input consumption, behind Gujarat and Maharashtra. At the national level, Gujarat had the highest share of input consumption, followed by Maharashtra.
At the national level, the number of factories increased by 2.64%, while factories in operation rose 2.61%.
Fixed capital increased 10.54% and invested capital 11.10%. The number of workers increased 7.31% and total persons engaged rose to 7.19%. Wages to workers increased 13.03% and total emoluments 12.08%.
On the production side, India's manufacturing output grew 7.81%, while GVA grew 9.59%. Net Value Added increased 9.36%, net income 9.68% and net profit 7.73%.
Among industries, basic metals accounted for the largest share of manufacturing GVA at 11.58%, followed by motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers at 9.54%, chemicals and chemical products at 8.45%, pharmaceuticals at 8.08% and food products at 7.87%.
Together, the five industries accounted for about 45.5% of India's manufacturing GVA.