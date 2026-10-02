At 41,221, Tamil Nadu retains 2024-25’s top spot for highest factory count

Gujarat followed with 33,084 factories and Maharashtra with 27,379.

The survey estimated 2,66,931 factories and 2,09,96,913 total persons engaged across India in 2024-25, based on results from 86,547 surveyed units.

Its share of India's manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA) also rose to 10.90% in 2024-25, from 10.26% the previous year. It stood at 10.33% in 2022-23. Maharashtra had the highest share of GVA at 15.92%, followed by Gujarat at 14.10%, placing Tamil Nadu third, at 10.9%.

The rise in GVA share came alongside an increase in Tamil Nadu's share of manufacturing output. It rose from 9.97% in 2022-23 to 10.11% in 2023-24 and 10.87% in 2024-25. Tamil Nadu was third on this measure too, behind Gujarat at 16.93% and Maharashtra at 14.36%.