Tamil Nadu: Youth gets 20-yr rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor

The convict, M Muniyasamy of Aruppukottai, trespassed into his neighbour's house on April 8, 2023, lured the Class 3 student with candies, and assaulted her. He threatened to kill her if she informed her parents. However, the child informed her mother. She filed a complaint with AWPS police on August 25th 2023 and police immediately arrested him under the Pocso Act.

Delivering the verdict on July 31, Special Judge Muthukumaravel sentenced Muniyasamy to 20 years RI under the Pocso Act, 2 years RI for criminal intimidation (Sec 506-i IPC), and 3 months RI for criminal trespass (Sec 447 IPC). A total fine of Rs 12,500 was imposed. Since the sentences will run concurrently, the convict will undergo 20 years of actual imprisonment.