Tamil Nadu: Youth dies after injecting narcotic, two arrested for supplying drugs

The deceased, Santhosh, a resident of Puzhal, worked as an electrician and painter. On Sunday, he reportedly collapsed on a street near his house soon after injecting a substance. Locals shifted him to a private hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.
The body was sent to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Following the death, the police intensified inquiries to trace the source of the drugs.
During a search operation near a burial ground in Puzhal, officers detained two suspects. They were identified as Sathish Kumar (39) of Red Hills and Karthik (27) of Kathirvedu.
Investigators said the duo allegedly supplied drug tablets to the victim and prepared injectable intoxicants by dissolving tablets in water and administering them with syringes.
The police seized tablets and syringes from their possession. Both were arrested and remanded on Monday.