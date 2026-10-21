Chennai: Three peddling meth to party crowd, techies arrested

All three were produced before a court and sent in judicial custody. The police said a hunt is on for three more persons, linked to the supply chain, who are currently absconding.

In a separate case, a 46-year-old man was arrested for possession of 22 kg of opium in Chennai. Based on a tip-off, a special team found a man loitering in a suspicious manner near Prakasam Salai and detained him for questioning. On searching, police found 22 kg of opium concealed in a bag he was carrying.

The accused was identified as Asuram of Madhavaram. Investigation revealed that he had procured the opium from Rajasthan and brought it to Chennai for sale.