Chennai: Three peddling meth to party crowd, techies arrested

The arrested trio was Mohammed Azharudeen (29), Sara (22) who works as a makeup artist, and a 20-year-old college student whose identity has been withheld. Officials said they were arrested from near the Gengu Reddy subway in Kilpauk, and added that they have recovered about 50 grams of methamphetamine from the accused.
Preliminary probe indicates that the group procured the narcotic in bulk from Bengaluru and Hyderabad and sold it in Chennai at higher rates, targeting gatherings in star hotels and affluent circles.
All three were produced before a court and sent in judicial custody. The police said a hunt is on for three more persons, linked to the supply chain, who are currently absconding.
In a separate case, a 46-year-old man was arrested for possession of 22 kg of opium in Chennai. Based on a tip-off, a special team found a man loitering in a suspicious manner near Prakasam Salai and detained him for questioning. On searching, police found 22 kg of opium concealed in a bag he was carrying.
The accused was identified as Asuram of Madhavaram. Investigation revealed that he had procured the opium from Rajasthan and brought it to Chennai for sale.