Tamil Nadu: Women throng banks to claim bonanza

TIRUNELVELI/THENI: Banks across the State witnessed a heavy rush on Friday after Rs 5,000 was credited to beneficiaries’ accounts under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, prompting many women to queue up from early morning to withdraw the amount.
Fearing that the amount might later be withdrawn or revised, and with Saturday being the second Saturday followed by a Sunday holiday, many women rushed to banks and ATM centres to withdraw the full amount immediately.
In the Theni district, nationalised banks saw long queues extending outside their premises. Bank staff struggled to manage the sudden surge. Additional personnel were deployed to assist women in filling out withdrawal forms.
Some branches kept Rs 5,000 in pre-counted bundles to speed up the process and manage the crowd, which were handed over after verification.
At several locations, women said they did not want to delay withdrawal. Many were accompanied by their husbands or sons, who waited outside as two-wheelers lined the roads near bank branches.
Long queues were also reported at ATM centres, where women waited patiently to withdraw the credited amount.
Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Rs 3,000 had been credited in advance for February, March and April, along with Rs 2,000 as a summer special package. Beneficiaries received SMS alerts confirming the deposit.