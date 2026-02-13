Poll of joy: Women get Rs 5k; CM Stalin vows to double KMUT aid

The initial confusion turned to joy after they learnt that it was from the State government – an advance of Rs 3,000 towards three months of assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) and an additional one-time special summer relief of Rs 2,000.

In addition, announced Chief Minister MK Stalin, the amount would be doubled to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000 after the DMK government he is heading retains power in the upcoming Assembly elections.