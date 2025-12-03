Tamil Nadu: Woman sets 70-year-old ablaze in 2019, gets life

MADURAI: A 58-year-old woman was convicted of murder by the Thoothukudi First Additional Sessions Court on Monday evening and sentenced to life in prison.

According to the prosecution, S Mookammal was accused of murdering P Subbiah (72) of VP Sinthan Nagar, Nalattinputhur. She murdered him over a property dispute and then set his body ablaze.

The incident happened in 2019. After the investigation, the police arrested Mookammal. Upon completion of the trial, Sessions Judge M Thandavan pronounced the sentence.

Besides, a fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed. Superintendent of Police Albert John appreciated the efforts of the investigating and prosecuting teams for securing the conviction. With this conviction, the Thoothukudi District Police has secured life convictions in 26 murder cases so far during 2025, sources said.