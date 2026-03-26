Tamil Nadu: Woman kills children, self over debt ordeal

Shamsiya (26) and Asif (28) of Vallalar Nagar near Manimangalam resided with their children Ashifa (8) and Abdar (5). About a year and a half ago, Asif died by suicide under pressure to repay debts. This pressure fell on Shamsiya after his passing, and police said she was subjected to humiliation by lenders, leading to severe mental distress.

Reaching the tipping point, Shamsiya dressed her children in new clothes and bought them ice cream, cake and biscuits from a nearby bakery to spend some time with them on Thursday morning. Then, she took the children to a farmland near Madambakkam with an open well. She pushed her children and then jumped, after ensuring no one was watching them.