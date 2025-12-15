Tamil Nadu: Woman hurt as miscreants pelt stone on private firm's bus

COIMBATORE: Miscreants hurled stones at the bus of a private firm, resulting in injury to a woman staff member in Hosur in Krishnagiri.

The victim, a native of Andhra Pradesh, has been admitted to a private hospital in Hosur.

“The bus was bound for Krishnagiri from the firm's premises at Rayakottai to drop workers past midnight on Saturday, when the incident happened. The glass window panes of the bus got shattered, and a staff member seated near the window was injured,” police said.

Even though there were reports that petrol bombs were hurled at the bus, the police denied those allegations.

Police suspect the attack could be an act of revenge as two youths riding a bike were fatally run over by the firm’s bus last month in the same locality. The Krishnagiri Taluk police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.