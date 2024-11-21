Tamil Nadu will reject Vedanta's tungsten mining proposal, says Minister Ponmudy

CHENNAI: With the central government giving nod to Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group, to mine tungsten in Arittapatti, which has been announced as biodiversity heritage site, state forest minister K Ponmudy assured that the state government will reject the proposal when the applications for mining are received.

Speaking to media persons, Ponmudy recalled that the DMK government has announced Arittapatti as a biodiversity heritage site, as more than 250 bird species including rare birds found in the region.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin wants to protect the site as a forest. It is the Union government that has given permission. When the applications are received for mining, we will reject them. State forest department has not given any permission yet," he explained.